Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 13,182 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9 %

SNOW opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.