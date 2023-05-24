Craig Packer Acquires 75,600 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

