Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85.

FIVN opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

