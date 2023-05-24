Ronald M. Sega Sells 1,395 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WWD stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 859.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

