Ronald M. Sega Sells 1,395 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Woodward Price Performance
WWD stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Woodward Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 859.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodward (WWD)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.