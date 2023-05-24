KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CEO Stuart Bradie Sells 2,387 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KBR Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

