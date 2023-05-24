James A. Hollars Sells 4,416 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gentex Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.