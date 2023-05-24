comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director William Paul Livek Buys 124,358 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek bought 124,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,447,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 13th, William Paul Livek bought 926 shares of comScore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $926.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in comScore by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 11.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in comScore by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

