Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,492.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enhabit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 99.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enhabit

EHAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.