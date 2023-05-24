Rebecca Fine Buys 7,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODG. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

