Jason E. Childers Sells 1,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

About World Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 523.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

