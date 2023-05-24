Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) VP Sells $94,550.00 in Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLPH. Laidlaw began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

