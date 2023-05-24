Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) VP Sells $94,550.00 in Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on BLPH. Laidlaw began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
