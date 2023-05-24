Insider Buying: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Buys 695 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after acquiring an additional 269,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

