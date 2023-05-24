The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Purchases $75,040.00 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of TCS opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

About The Container Store Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

