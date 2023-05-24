Zvika Netter Acquires 100,000 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CEO Zvika Netter purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Innovid Trading Up 15.5 %
NYSE CTV opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Innovid Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.42.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on CTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
