Zvika Netter Acquires 100,000 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CEO Zvika Netter purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Innovid Trading Up 15.5 %

NYSE CTV opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Innovid Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the third quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovid by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 1,296,879 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

