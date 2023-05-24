Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys 56,089 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts bought 56,089 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,260.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADV stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 619,453 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 516,108 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 39.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 271,329 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

