Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $493.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

NYSE DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.43.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

