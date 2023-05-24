Gerald M. Chizever Sells 1,500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $718,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.