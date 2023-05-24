Michael Marberry Buys 1,400 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Marberry acquired 150 shares of American Water Works stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,065.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.00.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,708,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

