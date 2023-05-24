L Amy Newmark Purchases 16,000 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 7.2 %

CSSE opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

