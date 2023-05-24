Michael Stuart Rosenthal Purchases 10,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stuart Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MP opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 59.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

