Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Director Purchases $250,713.96 in Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,393.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 80 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

CLMB opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $88.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,098,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

