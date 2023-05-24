Matthew A. Liegel Sells 1,459 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TGT opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

