Shirley A. Weis Sells 17,993 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

