Gregory Serio Sells 11,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $282,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,180.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RDN stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

