Dick Allen Buys 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $75.47.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
