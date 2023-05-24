Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $218.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $137,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after buying an additional 485,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

