Selig Zises Sells 8,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,554.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Esquire Financial stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $348.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

