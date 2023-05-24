Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $465,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

