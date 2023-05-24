Wes Cummins Acquires 12,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 7,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,250.00.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VPG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

