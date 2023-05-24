Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 243,991 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 243,991 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $487,982.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,943,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,356. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 23,630 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $66,096.03.
- On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,410.64.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Shares of GEG opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.