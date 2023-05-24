Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 243,991 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 243,991 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $487,982.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,943,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,356. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 23,630 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10.

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $66,096.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,410.64.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30.

Shares of GEG opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,465,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

