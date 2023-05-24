Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 87,917 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 87,917 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $894,115.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,584,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,134,426.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 104,654 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,083,168.90.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $601,800.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $251,001.60.

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

