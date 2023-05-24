General Motors (NYSE:GM) CFO Purchases $1,010,600.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

GM opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

