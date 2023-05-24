Dori Ginn Sells 40,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.