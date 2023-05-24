First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $1,435,980.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.