Mark Adams Sells 19,893 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at $163,605,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Adams sold 1 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77.00.

XPEL Price Performance

XPEL stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.