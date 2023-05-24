Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.9 %

FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,736,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.