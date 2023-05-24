Matthew C. Harris Sells 1,000,000 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $9,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $129,380,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

