Holdings Lp Thrc Acquires 329,403 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 329,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,397,028 shares in the company, valued at $784,186,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProFrac alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Price Performance

ACDC stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.