Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.