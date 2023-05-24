Morgan Stanley Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $30.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 767,319 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 308,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 181,978 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $119,004,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

