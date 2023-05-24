Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 500,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TOST opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

