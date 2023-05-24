Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after buying an additional 337,865 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

