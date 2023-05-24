Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.9 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after buying an additional 337,865 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.