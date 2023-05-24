David Paresky Sells 4,025,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $185.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

