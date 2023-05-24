Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Major Shareholder Sells $87,124,787.52 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intapp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $22,484,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Intapp

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

