Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Matthew C. Harris Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,538,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flywire Stock Down 1.7 %

FLYW stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

