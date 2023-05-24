Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial
In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.67 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.
Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Further Reading
