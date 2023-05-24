Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $490.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Shares of DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

