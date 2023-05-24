Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $490.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
