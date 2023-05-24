Reviewing United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 3 6 14 1 2.54 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $193.58, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $98.89 billion 1.47 $11.55 billion $12.36 13.74 Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 10.90% 57.68% 14.91% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Shengfeng Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc. is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages. The International Package segment focuses on delivery and shipments in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The Supply Chain Solutions is involved in forwarding, logistics, Coyote, Marken, and UPS Mail Innovations. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Rating)

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.