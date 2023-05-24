Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $430.70

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,142 shares of company stock worth $3,894,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $393.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.19. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $418.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

