Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $430.70

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,142 shares of company stock worth $3,894,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Synopsys Stock Down 2.1 %
Synopsys stock opened at $393.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.19. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $418.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.