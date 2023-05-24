Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Target Price at GBX 909

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.31).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.07) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.69) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 783.50 ($9.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,650.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 767.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 647.80 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.42).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

